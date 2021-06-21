Previous
But If You Take the Time by gardenfolk
Photo 1633

But If You Take the Time

You may think the grass
is greener on the other side,
but if you take the time
to water your own grass,
it would be just as green.
...Author Unknown

Katniss is inspecting the front lawn after my husband mowed it. I think it met her approval.
21st June 2021 21st Jun 21

