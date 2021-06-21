Sign up
Photo 1633
But If You Take the Time
You may think the grass
is greener on the other side,
but if you take the time
to water your own grass,
it would be just as green.
...Author Unknown
Katniss is inspecting the front lawn after my husband mowed it. I think it met her approval.
21st June 2021
21st Jun 21
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
1633
photos
208
followers
92
following
447% complete
View this month »
1626
1627
1628
1629
1630
1631
1632
1633
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Taken
19th June 2021 10:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
eyes
,
green
,
cat
,
kitty
,
lawn
,
whiskers
,
fur
,
katniss
