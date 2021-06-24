Previous
Hot Pink Confetti by gardenfolk
Photo 1635

Hot Pink Confetti

The blossoms are
scattering off
the crepe myrtles
every time
the wind blows
falling like
hot pink confetti.
...Gin Phillips

Our crepe myrtle trees are starting to bloom. We have five of them...3 dark pink and two light pink. I like the flowering clusters against the blue sky and scattered clouds.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lagerstroemia
24th June 2021 24th Jun 21

