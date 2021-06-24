Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1635
Hot Pink Confetti
The blossoms are
scattering off
the crepe myrtles
every time
the wind blows
falling like
hot pink confetti.
...Gin Phillips
Our crepe myrtle trees are starting to bloom. We have five of them...3 dark pink and two light pink. I like the flowering clusters against the blue sky and scattered clouds.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lagerstroemia
24th June 2021
24th Jun 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
1635
photos
208
followers
92
following
447% complete
View this month »
1628
1629
1630
1631
1632
1633
1634
1635
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
21st June 2021 1:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
blue
,
blooming
,
crepe-myrtle
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close