Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1637
The Best Way to Get a Puppy
The best way to get a puppy
is to beg for a baby brother
and they'll settle for a puppy
every time.
...Winston Pendleton
Meet Nova. She is the German Shepherd pup my son is bringing home to the family after the 4th of July. The grand boys are so excited. Let the puppy games begin!
25th June 2021
25th Jun 21
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
1637
photos
208
followers
92
following
448% complete
View this month »
1630
1631
1632
1633
1634
1635
1636
1637
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8 Plus
Taken
18th June 2021 4:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
puppy
,
female
,
nova
,
german-shepherd
Pam Knowler
ace
Oh my how gorgeous! Lots of fun and games ahead plus lots of hard work! 🥰
June 25th, 2021
Kitty Hawke
ace
Aww....he is a little dear.
June 25th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close