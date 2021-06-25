Previous
The Best Way to Get a Puppy
The Best Way to Get a Puppy

The best way to get a puppy
is to beg for a baby brother
and they'll settle for a puppy
every time.
...Winston Pendleton

Meet Nova. She is the German Shepherd pup my son is bringing home to the family after the 4th of July. The grand boys are so excited. Let the puppy games begin!
Pam Knowler ace
Oh my how gorgeous! Lots of fun and games ahead plus lots of hard work! 🥰
June 25th, 2021  
Kitty Hawke ace
Aww....he is a little dear.
June 25th, 2021  
