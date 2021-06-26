Previous
Love is a Bridge by gardenfolk
Photo 1638

Love is a Bridge

Love is a bridge
between you
and everything.
...Rumi

Another capture of the Donner Memorial Bridge, also known as the Rainbow Bridge, taken through the trees. Donner Lake is a beautiful area.

https://sierranevadageotourism.org/entries/rainbow-bridge/4ac273ff-6021-49f2-9343-bac85ad9043a
CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful shot. Great pov.
June 26th, 2021  
Corinne ace
Nice natural framing
June 26th, 2021  
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
June 26th, 2021  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh nicely done
June 26th, 2021  
