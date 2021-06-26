Sign up
Love is a Bridge
Love is a bridge
between you
and everything.
...Rumi
Another capture of the Donner Memorial Bridge, also known as the Rainbow Bridge, taken through the trees. Donner Lake is a beautiful area.
https://sierranevadageotourism.org/entries/rainbow-bridge/4ac273ff-6021-49f2-9343-bac85ad9043a
26th June 2021
26th Jun 21
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Tags
california
,
rainbow-bridge
,
donner-mémorial-bridge
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful shot. Great pov.
June 26th, 2021
Corinne
ace
Nice natural framing
June 26th, 2021
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
June 26th, 2021
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh nicely done
June 26th, 2021
