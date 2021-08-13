Previous
With the Average Voter by gardenfolk
The best argument
against democracy is
a five minute conversation
with the average voter.

Here is a photo I took in 2015 before I joined 365. It is of the interior dome in the Texas State Capitol. The capitol is ranked 92nd in "America's Favorite Architecture" poll commissioned by the American Institute of Architects.

My brother took me to several sights when I visited in 2015. We walked downtown Austin and looked in The Driskill. I also saw the 1 million bats fly at dusk at the Congress Avenue Bridge. They are holding the 16th Annual Bat Fest on August 28, 2021.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Texas_State_Capitol
