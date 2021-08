Sometimes I Drink Water

Sometimes I drink water

just to surprise my liver.

...Anonymous



Katniss has started a new habit. She does have her very own drinking fountain and two other bowls of water, one inside and one in the yard. However, now she races us to the bathroom where she also wants the sink filled to the brim for her delight and a drink before bed. She is so funny and has no idea there is a water shortage. But, I cannot say no to her...