Makes It Taste Infinitely Better

Cooking and eating food outdoors

makes it taste infinitely better

than the same meal prepared

and consumed indoors.

...Fennel Hudson



We went to lunch at The Dancing Fox Winery & Brewery in Lodi. I hadn't been there is a very long time. They have made some changes, including the addition of outdoor patio dining. The water fountains, surrounded by potted plants and trees added to the ambiance. And my homemade veggie burger was delicious.