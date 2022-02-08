Previous
The Colors of Love by gardenfolk
Photo 1865

The Colors of Love

As angry as
the sky looks
it's still full of
the colors of love.
...Anthony T. Hincks

This is another photo I took of a fabulous sunset last month. Nice on Black.

https://365project.org/gardenfolk/365/2022-01-22
8th February 2022 8th Feb 22

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me.
Beryl Lloyd ace
Waw ! so dramatic ! love the tree silhouettes against such colourful sky ! fav
February 9th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
Just gold and black with a touch of red! Dramatic and well composed!
February 9th, 2022  
