Photo 1865
The Colors of Love
As angry as
the sky looks
it's still full of
the colors of love.
...Anthony T. Hincks
This is another photo I took of a fabulous sunset last month. Nice on Black.
https://365project.org/gardenfolk/365/2022-01-22
8th February 2022
8th Feb 22
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Tags
red
,
sky
,
yellow
,
sunset
,
trees
,
clouds
,
orange
,
silhouettes
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Waw ! so dramatic ! love the tree silhouettes against such colourful sky ! fav
February 9th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
Just gold and black with a touch of red! Dramatic and well composed!
February 9th, 2022
