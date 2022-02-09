Previous
Love At First Bite by gardenfolk
Love At First Bite

Love at
first bite.
...Anonymous

I was hungry so I stopped for lunch in Roseville at Squeeze Burger. I ordered the veggie burger with the famous cheese skirt...YUM! If you like cheese, you would love it.

Guy Fieri featured this burger on Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives.

https://www.foodnetwork.com/restaurants/ca/sacramento/squeeze-inn-restaurant

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Guy_Fieri

9th February 2022

