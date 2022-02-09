Sign up
Photo 1866
Love At First Bite
Love at
first bite.
...Anonymous
I was hungry so I stopped for lunch in Roseville at Squeeze Burger. I ordered the veggie burger with the famous cheese skirt...YUM! If you like cheese, you would love it.
Guy Fieri featured this burger on Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives.
https://www.foodnetwork.com/restaurants/ca/sacramento/squeeze-inn-restaurant
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Guy_Fieri
9th February 2022
9th Feb 22
