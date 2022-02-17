the wonders and realities

The more clearlywe can focusour attention onthe wonders and realitiesof the universe about us,the less taste we shallhave for destruction....Rachel CarsonI enjoyed going to see the manatees at Tampa Electric's Manatee Viewing Center of Apollo Beach. In a canal next to the Big Bend Power Station, you can see many manatee. They like the warmer water created by the power plant. Big Bend's discharge canal is a federally designated manatee sanctuary that provided critical protection from the cold for these gentle animals.