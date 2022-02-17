Previous
The Wonders and Realities by gardenfolk
Photo 1874

The Wonders and Realities

The more clearly
we can focus
our attention on
the wonders and realities
of the universe about us,
the less taste we shall
have for destruction.
...Rachel Carson

I enjoyed going to see the manatees at Tampa Electric's Manatee Viewing Center of Apollo Beach. In a canal next to the Big Bend Power Station, you can see many manatee. They like the warmer water created by the power plant. Big Bend's discharge canal is a federally designated manatee sanctuary that provided critical protection from the cold for these gentle animals.

https://www.tampaelectric.com/company/mvc/

https://www.nytimes.com/2021/12/07/climate/manatees-florida-feeding.html
17th February 2022

Nada ace
Love the quote & the idea of a power plant providing a sanctuary.
February 19th, 2022  
