The more clearly
we can focus
our attention on
the wonders and realities
of the universe about us,
the less taste we shall
have for destruction.
...Rachel Carson
I enjoyed going to see the manatees at Tampa Electric's Manatee Viewing Center of Apollo Beach. In a canal next to the Big Bend Power Station, you can see many manatee. They like the warmer water created by the power plant. Big Bend's discharge canal is a federally designated manatee sanctuary that provided critical protection from the cold for these gentle animals.