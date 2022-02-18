Previous
Say Cheese by gardenfolk
Photo 1875

Say Cheese

Also highly
contagious is
kindness, patience
enthusiasm and a
positive attitude.
Don't wait
to catch it
from others.
Be the carrier.
...Anonymous

I got to touch the famous rays from the Tampa Bay Rays MLB baseball team. Their winter home is Cownose Cove. They feel slick and slimy. One manta ray came up to the side viewing window. Say cheese.

I am having some trouble with photos transferring to my laptop. Some are a day later and others will not upload to 365 at all.
18th February 2022 18th Feb 22

Photo Details

