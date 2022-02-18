Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1875
Say Cheese
Also highly
contagious is
kindness, patience
enthusiasm and a
positive attitude.
Don't wait
to catch it
from others.
Be the carrier.
...Anonymous
I got to touch the famous rays from the Tampa Bay Rays MLB baseball team. Their winter home is Cownose Cove. They feel slick and slimy. One manta ray came up to the side viewing window. Say cheese.
I am having some trouble with photos transferring to my laptop. Some are a day later and others will not upload to 365 at all.
18th February 2022
18th Feb 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
1875
photos
213
followers
103
following
513% complete
View this month »
1868
1869
1870
1871
1872
1873
1874
1875
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Taken
18th February 2022 6:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
florida
,
manta-ray
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close