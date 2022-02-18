Say Cheese

Also highly

contagious is

kindness, patience

enthusiasm and a

positive attitude.

Don't wait

to catch it

from others.

Be the carrier.

...Anonymous



I got to touch the famous rays from the Tampa Bay Rays MLB baseball team. Their winter home is Cownose Cove. They feel slick and slimy. One manta ray came up to the side viewing window. Say cheese.



I am having some trouble with photos transferring to my laptop. Some are a day later and others will not upload to 365 at all.

