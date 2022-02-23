Previous
Teach Him How to Fish by gardenfolk
Photo 1880

Teach Him How to Fish

Give a man a fish and
you will feed him for a day.
Teach him how to fish and you
feed him for a lifetime.
...Lao Tzu

All these pelicans are patiently waiting for the fishing boat to return. When they clean the fish, it is dinner time for the pelicans.

We spent the day in Tarpon Springs, a Greek community, and sponge capital of the world.

I have never seen the town so jam packed with tourists before...and on a Wednesday! The beaches at sunset were super crowded too! Has something happened that I do not know about?!? I do not watch the news...

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tarpon_Springs,_Florida

https://exploretarponsprings.com/
Milanie ace
I was fascinated the first time I watched the pelicans working the return of the fishing boats. This was quite what it looked like. nice capture of the scene.
February 24th, 2022  
