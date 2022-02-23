Give a man a fish andyou will feed him for a day.Teach him how to fish and youfeed him for a lifetime....Lao TzuAll these pelicans are patiently waiting for the fishing boat to return. When they clean the fish, it is dinner time for the pelicans.We spent the day in Tarpon Springs, a Greek community, and sponge capital of the world.I have never seen the town so jam packed with tourists before...and on a Wednesday! The beaches at sunset were super crowded too! Has something happened that I do not know about?!? I do not watch the news...