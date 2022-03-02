Previous
Flowers Speak by gardenfolk
Photo 1887

Flowers Speak

When words escape
flowers speak.
...Bruce W. Currie

We had a long drive to Fort Meyers and Sanibel Island. We drove down to see a vendor who sells small seashells to create Sailor's Valentines and to see the premier Seashell Show on Sanibel Island. We visited the shell vendor and I was able to get the shells I needed but found out the shell show didn't start until the following day!

Well, hotels were more than $500+ for a room if one was even available. And it was too long of a drive to return the next day. So sad. But I was told if you saw these stunning Sailor's Valentines, you wouldn't want to make another because they are so exquisite.

So...we had a nice lunch on Sanibel Island, drove around a bit and visited a store called "She Sells Seashells." I saw the building where the shell show was being held. So close...
CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
gloria jones ace
So pretty...great dof
March 5th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
How lovely
March 5th, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
Love the details, color, and comp. Beautiful shot. Sorry you missed your show.
March 5th, 2022  
