Flowers Speak

When words escape

flowers speak.

...Bruce W. Currie



We had a long drive to Fort Meyers and Sanibel Island. We drove down to see a vendor who sells small seashells to create Sailor's Valentines and to see the premier Seashell Show on Sanibel Island. We visited the shell vendor and I was able to get the shells I needed but found out the shell show didn't start until the following day!



Well, hotels were more than $500+ for a room if one was even available. And it was too long of a drive to return the next day. So sad. But I was told if you saw these stunning Sailor's Valentines, you wouldn't want to make another because they are so exquisite.



So...we had a nice lunch on Sanibel Island, drove around a bit and visited a store called "She Sells Seashells." I saw the building where the shell show was being held. So close...