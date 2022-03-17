Previous
It's Not the Fish They Are After by gardenfolk
Photo 1902

It's Not the Fish They Are After

Many men go fishing
all their lives
without knowing
it's not the fish they are after.
...Henry David Thoreau

Six young men out fishing on the gulf in Florida. It was a beautiful evening. Best on Black.

(Happy Patrick's Day too!)
17th March 2022 17th Mar 22

@gardenfolk
@gardenfolk
