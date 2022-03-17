Sign up
It's Not the Fish They Are After
Many men go fishing
all their lives
without knowing
it's not the fish they are after.
...Henry David Thoreau
Six young men out fishing on the gulf in Florida. It was a beautiful evening. Best on Black.
(Happy Patrick's Day too!)
17th March 2022
1
1
1897
1898
1899
1900
1901
1902
1903
1904
Tags
sand
sky
reflection
sunset
ocean
silhouette
fishing
men
*lynn
ace
amazing capture
March 17th, 2022
