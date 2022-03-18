Previous
For One Cat by gardenfolk
For One Cat

Rescuing one cat
won't change the world
But it will change the world
for one cat.
...Author Unknown

Having Katniss makes everything better. She enjoys sitting in the curled up hose, fallen magnolia petals and all. Nice on Black.
ace
Joan Robillard ace
I have always had rescue cats.
March 17th, 2022  
