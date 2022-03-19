Previous
But it Takes A Lot to Love a Leaf by gardenfolk
But it Takes A Lot to Love a Leaf

Anyone can love a rose,
but it takes a lot to love a leaf.
It's ordinary to love the beautiful.
but it's beautiful to love the ordinary.
...MJ Korvan

The saucer magnolia will still have a few blooms but the "show" is over until next year. The tree is starting to leaf with our early spring weather. Nice on Black.

19th March 2022 19th Mar 22

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Maggiemae ace
I like the close-up focus and the blur beyond! MJK wrote some good words!
March 17th, 2022  
