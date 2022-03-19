Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1904
But it Takes A Lot to Love a Leaf
Anyone can love a rose,
but it takes a lot to love a leaf.
It's ordinary to love the beautiful.
but it's beautiful to love the ordinary.
...MJ Korvan
The saucer magnolia will still have a few blooms but the "show" is over until next year. The tree is starting to leaf with our early spring weather. Nice on Black.
19th March 2022
19th Mar 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
1904
photos
212
followers
103
following
521% complete
View this month »
1897
1898
1899
1900
1901
1902
1903
1904
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
15th March 2022 1:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves
,
branches
,
soft-focus
,
magnolia-tree
Maggiemae
ace
I like the close-up focus and the blur beyond! MJK wrote some good words!
March 17th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close