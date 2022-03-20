And Cats Are Orange

In my head

the sky is blue

the grass is green

and cats are orange.

...Jim Davis



Here is Peanut Butter, the neighbor cat. But he spends quite a bit of time in our yard. In fact, he snuck into our home twice this week!



The first time, he was sitting on the windowsill in the breakfast nook. The second time, I heard munching in the kitchen but Katniss was napping in the garage. Peanut Butter was helping himself to Katniss's food bowls! Haha! What a little scamp...and a sweet boy.



I call him my "half cat" because he is here so much. :)



