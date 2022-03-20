Previous
And Cats Are Orange by gardenfolk
Photo 1905

And Cats Are Orange

In my head
the sky is blue
the grass is green
and cats are orange.
...Jim Davis

Here is Peanut Butter, the neighbor cat. But he spends quite a bit of time in our yard. In fact, he snuck into our home twice this week!

The first time, he was sitting on the windowsill in the breakfast nook. The second time, I heard munching in the kitchen but Katniss was napping in the garage. Peanut Butter was helping himself to Katniss's food bowls! Haha! What a little scamp...and a sweet boy.

I call him my "half cat" because he is here so much. :)

Maggiemae ace
Ginger cats are their own character! If you have been chosen - enjoy the experience!
March 20th, 2022  
