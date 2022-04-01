Previous
Raindrops by gardenfolk
Photo 1917

Raindrops

Raindrops are not
synchronized
yet they create
that sound worth
listening to.
...Sameera Pappu

Rain has been scarce so I took quite a few photos of raindrops.
1st April 2022 1st Apr 22

