Photo 1917
Raindrops
Raindrops are not
synchronized
yet they create
that sound worth
listening to.
...Sameera Pappu
Rain has been scarce so I took quite a few photos of raindrops.
1st April 2022
1st Apr 22
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me.
1917
photos
212
followers
103
following
1910
1911
1912
1913
1914
1915
1916
1917
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
28th March 2022 4:05pm
white
,
green
,
leaves
,
rose
,
petals
,
raindrops
