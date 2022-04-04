Violence is the problem

Violence is the problemnot the solution....AnonymousI was just downtown in Sacramento on Friday night at 13th & L street. This photo was taken when we ate dinner at outside dining. My friend and I went to have dinner and see the musical, Wicked. It was excellent and we had a lovely evening.On Sunday early morning at 2am, there was a mass shooting downtown, at 9th & K street that left six people dead and 12 wounded. There were 76 shots fired in 54 seconds. It was the deadliest mass shooting in Sacramento's history. What a way to make the national news. So far, one suspect has been arrested.America has a violence problem. Nothing good ever comes from violence and it is the last refuge of the incompetent.It is easier to build strong children than to repair broken men...Frederick Douglass