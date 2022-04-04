Previous
Violence Is the Problem

Violence is the problem
not the solution.
...Anonymous

I was just downtown in Sacramento on Friday night at 13th & L street. This photo was taken when we ate dinner at outside dining. My friend and I went to have dinner and see the musical, Wicked. It was excellent and we had a lovely evening.

On Sunday early morning at 2am, there was a mass shooting downtown, at 9th & K street that left six people dead and 12 wounded. There were 76 shots fired in 54 seconds. It was the deadliest mass shooting in Sacramento's history. What a way to make the national news. So far, one suspect has been arrested.

America has a violence problem. Nothing good ever comes from violence and it is the last refuge of the incompetent.

It is easier to build strong children than to repair broken men...Frederick Douglass

https://abcnews.go.com/US/multiple-people-shot-downtown-sacramento-california-police/story?id=83843793

https://www.npr.org/2022/04/04/1090752765/manhunt-for-multiple-shooters-in-sacramento-still-underway

https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/wonk/wp/2015/12/02/one-depressing-quote-perfectly-sums-up-our-relationship-with-gun-violence/
When will the politicians realize that soft on crime policies equals more crime? Such a tragedy in Sacramento early Sunday morning.
April 5th, 2022  
