To Say Goodbye by gardenfolk
To Say Goodbye

If you are brave enough
to say goodbye,
life will reward you
with a new hello.
...Paulo Coelho

The saucer magnolia tree has completely leafed out and is done blooming until next year. I look forward to it every year. They are so pretty.
@gardenfolk
Lou Ann ace
They are exquisite blooms.
April 5th, 2022  
