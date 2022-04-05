Sign up
Photo 1921
To Say Goodbye
If you are brave enough
to say goodbye,
life will reward you
with a new hello.
...Paulo Coelho
The saucer magnolia tree has completely leafed out and is done blooming until next year. I look forward to it every year. They are so pretty.
5th April 2022
5th Apr 22
1
0
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
1921
photos
213
followers
103
following
526% complete
1914
1915
1916
1917
1918
1919
1920
1921
Tags
bloom
,
edit
,
saucer-magnolia
Lou Ann
ace
They are exquisite blooms.
April 5th, 2022
