You Might Meet Them Both

This home is protected

by the good Lord and a

German Shepherd.

If you come here

to steal or do harm

you might meet them both.

...Anonymous



This is Nova, my son's family dog. Nova is a female long haired German Shepherd. She will be a year old on April 24. She is a big girl, still growing and needs some more training. Nova is very friendly and will jump all over you. Hopefully one day she will also be able to protect, if necessary. Nice on Black.