Photo 1930
To Hide
When there is
nothing left
to hide,
there is
nothing left
to seek.
...Esther Perel
Katniss likes to hide and pop out under my raincoat or robe. She has fun.
14th April 2022
14th Apr 22
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me.
8
1
365
15th April 2022 1:57am
Public
eyes
,
face
,
cat
,
kitty
,
whiskers
,
robe
,
katniss
Danny James
ace
Peek a boo.
April 15th, 2022
