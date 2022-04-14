Previous
To Hide by gardenfolk
Photo 1930

To Hide

When there is
nothing left
to hide,
there is
nothing left
to seek.
...Esther Perel

Katniss likes to hide and pop out under my raincoat or robe. She has fun.
14th April 2022 14th Apr 22

CC Folk

@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Danny James ace
Peek a boo.
April 15th, 2022  
