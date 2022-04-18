Previous
Pink Moon by gardenfolk
Photo 1934

Pink Moon

I saw it written
and I saw it say
Pink moon
is on its way
and none of you stand so tall
Pink moon gonna get ye all
...Nick Drake

I woke up very early Sunday morning (Easter) and looked out the window. The moon was detailed and huge! Of course, all I had was my iPhone but I wanted to captured it anyway.
Best on Black.


Pink Moon by Nick Drake (1972)
https://youtu.be/aXnfhnCoOyo

https://www.jpost.com/science/article-704461

https://www.accuweather.com/en/weather-news/do-full-moons-and-supermoons-really-influence-people-and-animals-2/433601

18th April 2022 18th Apr 22

Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful capture
April 19th, 2022  
Phil Sandford ace
Fabulous
April 19th, 2022  
