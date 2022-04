I may not know itbut these are the momentsthat I'm gonna remember mostjust gotta keep going....Miley CyrusThis is the spot where Katniss usually stops on the tree to take in the view. But today she went up the limb further and further! It made me very nervous! I was just about ready to call the fire dept. when she turned around and came back here. Phew.Nice on Black.The Climb by Miley Cyrus