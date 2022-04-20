Previous
Brilliant White Clouds by gardenfolk
Brilliant White Clouds

The first thing I noticed
is the sky,
so full of blue
and the kind of
brilliant white clouds
that make you ecstatic
to have eyes.
Nothing can go wrong
under this sky.
…Jandy Nelson

The clouds were beautiful today, floating in the bright blue sky. I had to stop and appreciate what I saw. I love these kind of days. Nice on black.
20th April 2022

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me.
