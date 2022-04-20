Sign up
Photo 1936
Brilliant White Clouds
The first thing I noticed
is the sky,
so full of blue
and the kind of
brilliant white clouds
that make you ecstatic
to have eyes.
Nothing can go wrong
under this sky.
…Jandy Nelson
The clouds were beautiful today, floating in the bright blue sky. I had to stop and appreciate what I saw. I love these kind of days. Nice on black.
20th April 2022
20th Apr 22
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
19th April 2022 2:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
white
,
sky
,
blue
,
clouds
,
silhouette
,
cypress
