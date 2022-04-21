Playing the Game

Never let the fear

of striking out

keep you from

playing the game.

...Babe Ruth



I went to watch my middle grandson play baseball yesterday. He is the boy at bat.



It was an exciting game too. Soon the score was 7-4 after I arrived, then 8-4. Then 8-8 after the other team stole bases to bring in runs. Darren's team (the Boston Red Sox) won 9-8 when they were able to bring in the final run. A close game!



The umpire did an excellent job. I sat right behind the base and his balls and strike calls were spot on. But sadly, he still got a lot of harassment and disagreements from the parents. The parents need better manners and what are they teaching their kids? It is a thankless job being an umpire...unpaid & volunteer, by a 7th or 8th grader and they keep quitting from the intimidation. Sad commentary.

