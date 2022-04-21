Previous
Next
Playing the Game by gardenfolk
Photo 1937

Playing the Game

Never let the fear
of striking out
keep you from
playing the game.
...Babe Ruth

I went to watch my middle grandson play baseball yesterday. He is the boy at bat.

It was an exciting game too. Soon the score was 7-4 after I arrived, then 8-4. Then 8-8 after the other team stole bases to bring in runs. Darren's team (the Boston Red Sox) won 9-8 when they were able to bring in the final run. A close game!

The umpire did an excellent job. I sat right behind the base and his balls and strike calls were spot on. But sadly, he still got a lot of harassment and disagreements from the parents. The parents need better manners and what are they teaching their kids? It is a thankless job being an umpire...unpaid & volunteer, by a 7th or 8th grader and they keep quitting from the intimidation. Sad commentary.
Nice on black.
21st April 2022 21st Apr 22

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
530% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Milanie ace
Like the way you shot this through the fence and I sure agree about the parents and the poor umps!
April 21st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise