Is Purr and Look Cute

I have

a chef

house cleaner

groomer

butler

food & water

toys

all for free.

All I have to do

is purr and look cute.

And they call me stupid?

...Author Unknown



Katniss still wants to drink her water from the bathroom sink. There are 2 bowls of water in the house and 1 outside. But we fill the sink for her.



We had a good soaking rain and even some hail. Snow in the mountains too. We need it so I hope we get more through April & May.