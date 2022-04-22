Sign up
Photo 1938
Is Purr and Look Cute
I have
a chef
house cleaner
groomer
butler
food & water
toys
all for free.
All I have to do
is purr and look cute.
And they call me stupid?
...Author Unknown
Katniss still wants to drink her water from the bathroom sink. There are 2 bowls of water in the house and 1 outside. But we fill the sink for her.
We had a good soaking rain and even some hail. Snow in the mountains too. We need it so I hope we get more through April & May.
22nd April 2022
22nd Apr 22
0
0
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
1938
photos
217
followers
97
following
1931
1932
1933
1934
1935
1936
1937
1938
Tags
eyes
,
cat
,
kitty
,
tongue
,
sink
,
whiskers
,
katniss
