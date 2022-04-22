Previous
Is Purr and Look Cute by gardenfolk
Photo 1938

Is Purr and Look Cute

I have
a chef
house cleaner
groomer
butler
food & water
toys
all for free.
All I have to do
is purr and look cute.
And they call me stupid?
...Author Unknown

Katniss still wants to drink her water from the bathroom sink. There are 2 bowls of water in the house and 1 outside. But we fill the sink for her.

We had a good soaking rain and even some hail. Snow in the mountains too. We need it so I hope we get more through April & May.
