When the Flag is Unfurled

When the flag is unfurled

all the reason is in the trumpet.

...Ukrainian Proverb



As I was driving home, I noticed a Ukrainian flag flying in support for the people of Ukraine, after Russian's invasion and another grim week for the country. Make it stop.



A Russian commander has said that Moscow wants to take full control of eastern and southern Ukraine to have a path to neighboring Moldova and a land corridor to the Crimean Peninsula. It would also provide another way to Transnistria and potentially threaten the nations that lie beyond. When will it end?



I found this lovely

Prayer for Peace:



From your heart, Holy One,

to the suffering heart of Ukraine,

to a world both beautiful and broken,

pour out, we pray

your solace to heart's choked with grief,

your strength to those shattered by trauma

to all left behind, your tender presence.

Turn those who seek to dominate and destroy

towards the way of peace, the work of justice.

In trust, we pledge our lives to no more war,

war never again.

May this be so for all your people

on this day

and on every day

held in your unconditional love.

...Sister Chris Koellhoffer, IHM











