When the flag is unfurled
all the reason is in the trumpet.
...Ukrainian Proverb
As I was driving home, I noticed a Ukrainian flag flying in support for the people of Ukraine, after Russian's invasion and another grim week for the country. Make it stop.
A Russian commander has said that Moscow wants to take full control of eastern and southern Ukraine to have a path to neighboring Moldova and a land corridor to the Crimean Peninsula. It would also provide another way to Transnistria and potentially threaten the nations that lie beyond. When will it end?
I found this lovely
Prayer for Peace:
From your heart, Holy One,
to the suffering heart of Ukraine,
to a world both beautiful and broken,
pour out, we pray
your solace to heart's choked with grief,
your strength to those shattered by trauma
to all left behind, your tender presence.
Turn those who seek to dominate and destroy
towards the way of peace, the work of justice.
In trust, we pledge our lives to no more war,
war never again.
May this be so for all your people
on this day
and on every day
held in your unconditional love.
...Sister Chris Koellhoffer, IHM