Filling the Emptiness

Dogs have a way

of finding the people

who need them and

filling the emptiness

we didn't even

know we had.

...Thom Jones



Here is Nova, my son's family dog. She is very friendly and full of energy. They have a busy home with three young boys and one year old, 70 pound, Nova. Nova decided to dip her feet in the pool. When she bolted out of the pool, I was drenched...haha! Good thing it was a warm day. She has a drop of water coming off her tongue from drinking pool water. Nice on Black.