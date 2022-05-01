I Double Dare Ya

Come and get me.

I dare ya.

I double dare ya.

...Anonymous



Happy May Day!



Sophie had quite the day yesterday. We were out all day. She went to our youngest grandson's baseball game while my husband went to our middle grandson's baseball game.



Then we all went to lunch, our son's house, Target, our son's house again, picked up dinner, then finally made it back home.



Sophie went for walks on a leash, was a magnet to kids and was also pushed in a stroller. She had a lot of energy and spring in her step, like a young pup.



When at my son's home, Nova wanted to play with Sophie. However, Sophie was safest in Nova's outdoor kennel. Nova is too big, powerful and heavy to play with 5 pound Sophie Belle, especially at the age of 14. Sophie held her ground but Nova could squash her like a bug. Needless to say, we all slept well.



Nice on Black.