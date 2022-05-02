Previous
Next
Love Can Build a Bridge by gardenfolk
Photo 1948

Love Can Build a Bridge

Love can build a bridge
Between your heart and mine
Love can build a bridge
Don't you think it's time?
Don't you think it's time?
...Naomi Judd

This is a photo of Katniss holding Sophie hostage. Katniss loves to hang on to the end of her leash. So cute. Luckily, they get along great together and are friends.

I was sad to hear the news of the passing of Naomi Judd on the last day of April. She had long suffered from depression and the disease of mental illness. I followed The Judds music and rise to fame in the 1980's.

Love Can Build a Bridge:
https://youtu.be/IIqSAMjRvXY

2nd May 2022 2nd May 22

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
534% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise