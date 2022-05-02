Love can build a bridgeBetween your heart and mineLove can build a bridgeDon't you think it's time?Don't you think it's time?...Naomi JuddThis is a photo of Katniss holding Sophie hostage. Katniss loves to hang on to the end of her leash. So cute. Luckily, they get along great together and are friends.I was sad to hear the news of the passing of Naomi Judd on the last day of April. She had long suffered from depression and the disease of mental illness. I followed The Judds music and rise to fame in the 1980's.Love Can Build a Bridge: