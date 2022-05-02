Love can build a bridge
Between your heart and mine
Love can build a bridge
Don't you think it's time?
Don't you think it's time?
...Naomi Judd
This is a photo of Katniss holding Sophie hostage. Katniss loves to hang on to the end of her leash. So cute. Luckily, they get along great together and are friends.
I was sad to hear the news of the passing of Naomi Judd on the last day of April. She had long suffered from depression and the disease of mental illness. I followed The Judds music and rise to fame in the 1980's.