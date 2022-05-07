Previous
Softly the Evening by gardenfolk
Photo 1953

Softly the Evening

Softly the evening
came with the sunset.
...Henry Wadsworth Longfellow

A pretty evening sunset in Folsom. Nice on Black.
7th May 2022 7th May 22

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
