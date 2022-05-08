Previous
Of All the Angels by gardenfolk
Photo 1954

Of All the Angels

All of us are
guarded by the
most powerful
of all the angels.
our mother.
...Author Unknown

Happy Mother's Day to all those who celebrate! Here are some roses, just for you. Enjoy!
8th May 2022 8th May 22

CC Folk

@gardenfolk
Wylie ace
Thankyou, I love the flowers! Happy mother's day to you too!
May 8th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
May 8th, 2022  
