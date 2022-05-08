Sign up
Photo 1954
Of All the Angels
All of us are
guarded by the
most powerful
of all the angels.
our mother.
...Author Unknown
Happy Mother's Day to all those who celebrate! Here are some roses, just for you. Enjoy!
8th May 2022
8th May 22
Wylie
ace
Thankyou, I love the flowers! Happy mother's day to you too!
May 8th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
May 8th, 2022
