I Miss You

When I close my eyes

I see you.

When I open my eyes

I miss you.

…Anonymous



This is my last posting until I return from my trip. I already miss my sweet furry girls, Katniss and Sophie Belle and I do not leave until tomorrow. My husband will take extra good care of them while I am away.



I will be taking a cruise with friends from Trieste, Italy to Istanbul, Turkey. I have not been to Europe since 1976 or taken a cruise since being on an east coast cruise on 9/11 in 2001.



I will post again in June when I return and get my laptop back. Bob Voyage!



