I Miss You by gardenfolk
I Miss You

When I close my eyes
I see you.
When I open my eyes
I miss you.
This is my last posting until I return from my trip. I already miss my sweet furry girls, Katniss and Sophie Belle and I do not leave until tomorrow. My husband will take extra good care of them while I am away.

I will be taking a cruise with friends from Trieste, Italy to Istanbul, Turkey. I have not been to Europe since 1976 or taken a cruise since being on an east coast cruise on 9/11 in 2001.

I will post again in June when I return and get my laptop back. Bob Voyage!

13th May 2022 13th May 22

Pam Knowler ace
Such a beautiful capture of gorgeous Katniss! Have a fabulous holiday and a happy birthday on the 19th! Xx
May 13th, 2022  
