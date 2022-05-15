Trieste, Italy

Travel

before you

run out

of time.

...Anonymous



Well, we had a 11 hour flight to Zurich. Then a 1 hour flight to Venice. Then a 2 hour bus ride to Trieste, Italy before boarding our ship at 8:30pm. The welcome signs were coming down as we were the last to arrive. But we did see a beautiful sunset sky.



We ate some delicious food in one of the dining rooms (I had lobster, shrimp and escargot on a pastry puff). When we made it to our room, we were surprised by a full platter of food...sandwiches, salad, fruit tray and cookies. But we were already full.