Trieste, Italy by gardenfolk
Photo 1961

Trieste, Italy

Well, we had a 11 hour flight to Zurich. Then a 1 hour flight to Venice. Then a 2 hour bus ride to Trieste, Italy before boarding our ship at 8:30pm. The welcome signs were coming down as we were the last to arrive. But we did see a beautiful sunset sky.

We ate some delicious food in one of the dining rooms (I had lobster, shrimp and escargot on a pastry puff). When we made it to our room, we were surprised by a full platter of food...sandwiches, salad, fruit tray and cookies. But we were already full.
15th May 2022

gloria jones
Stunning photo...The sky's colors are gorgeous.
June 22nd, 2022  
Diana
Stunning capture of this amazing cloudscape.
June 22nd, 2022  
