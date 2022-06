Once a yeargo someplaceyou’ve neverbeen before.…Dalai LamaThough I have traveled to new places, I have not been to Europe since my first visit in 1976. And I haven’t been on a cruise for 21 years. So I am going to enjoy every minute I am here!This is the view from the back of the cruise ship of the town of Trieste, Italy. I liked the way the windows were lit with the colors from Italy’s flag. Tonight we will be leaving for another port along the coast. Bon voyage!