The caveyou fearto enterholds thetreasureyou seek.…Joseph CampbellThe subterranean complex of the Frasassi Caves is one of the largest and most fascinating subterranean routes in the world. A scenery that is rich in carved stalactites & stalagmites, small lakes of crystal clear water and alabaster spears. It is an amazing underground world and wonder of nature.The massive complex cave system was not discovered until 1971, though some of the calcareous rock formations date back 180 million years. It opened to the public in 1974. There are 8 subterranean chambers (rooms) and we saw 6 of them. They were called Ancona Abyss or Big Cave of the Wind, The Infinite Hall, The Hall of Small Candles, The Obelisk, Hall of the She Bear & The Emerald Lake. It was 14C or 57 degrees inside with 90% humidity.It was difficult to chose one photo when I took over 50 inside the caves. A collage of shots would have been too busy and confusing.The caves are located in Umbria (Ancona), Italy.