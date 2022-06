Sant'Agostino

Traveling

is the ruin

of all happiness.

There's no looking

at a building

after seeing Italy.

...Frances Burney



A photo of the Renaissance Gothic door of the church of Sant'Agostino.



Sant'Agostino is an Augustinian (Catholic) church with statues portraying St. Monica, St. Nicola da Tolentino, St. Simplicianus and Blessed Agostino Trionfi. In the 18th century it was enlarged by Luigi Vanvitelli and turned into a palace after 1860.