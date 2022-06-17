Happy 15th Birthday

If happiness had a face

it would be four paws

and a wagging tail.

Happiest birthday to

the cutest little dog.

...author unknown



Sophie Belle turned 15 today! Happy Birthday, sweet Sophie! This is a photo of her wearing my husband's medal he got for running in the Armed Forces Half Marathon over Memorial weekend. I like Sophie to display them because the medal is so big and she is so little, weighing only 5 pounds. This is the 4th medal out of 6 in the different military branches. If it had not been for two years of Covid (no race held), sweet Sophie could have displayed every branch medal by this year.



Sophie has been the best little doggie and I cherish each day that I have her with me. She can no longer hear but she can still bound with joy in the morning and she has a good appetite. Katniss her engaged and young too...best friends.