Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1965
When Clearly It is Sea
How inappropriate it is
to call this planet earth
when clearly it is sea.
...Arthur C. Clarke
We were cruising in the Ionian Sea. It was smooth sailing, except for one day. It felt good to be at sea and quite beautiful.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ionian_Sea
19th May 2022
19th May 22
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
1983
photos
212
followers
97
following
543% complete
View this month »
1976
1977
1978
1979
1980
1981
1982
1983
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
16th May 2022 7:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
ocean
,
ionian-sea
,
oceania-cruise
Maggiemae
ace
Apparently, the sea occupies 70% of the Earths surface! How beautiful to see the Ionian Sea! fav
July 6th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close