Previous
Next
When Clearly It is Sea by gardenfolk
Photo 1965

When Clearly It is Sea

How inappropriate it is
to call this planet earth
when clearly it is sea.
...Arthur C. Clarke

We were cruising in the Ionian Sea. It was smooth sailing, except for one day. It felt good to be at sea and quite beautiful.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ionian_Sea
19th May 2022 19th May 22

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
543% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
Apparently, the sea occupies 70% of the Earths surface! How beautiful to see the Ionian Sea! fav
July 6th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise