Previous
Next
Chocolate Is The Answer by gardenfolk
Photo 2056

Chocolate Is The Answer

Chocolate is the answer.
Who cares what the question is.

These are blondie brownies. They didn't last very long...
15th September 2022 15th Sep 22

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
563% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise