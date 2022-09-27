Previous
Hug a Tree by gardenfolk
Photo 2068

Hug a Tree

A tree is our
most intimate contact
with nature.
...George Nakashima

Katniss reminded me of a Koala in this tree photo. But her fur is a little different. :)
