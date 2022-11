Mi Casa Es Su Casa

"my home is your home"





Peanut Butter has claimed our home as his when he doesn't want to be at his house. All I have to do is walk out in the backyard...and here he comes. For the first time, I caught him marking his territory by spraying a plant he loves to jump in and hunt for bugs.



Katniss still has mixed feelings about his visits, even after two years. Sometimes it is OK with her that he hangs out and sometimes, she chases Peanut Butter back to his own yard, located behind us.