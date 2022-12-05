Previous
Spirit of Expectancy by gardenfolk
Photo 2137

Spirit of Expectancy

To prepare our
hearts for Christmas
we must cultivate the
spirit of expectancy.
...Handel H. Brown

A lovely holiday window display in downtown Sacramento.

We welcomed rain over the weekend with thunder and lightening. It was wonderful to get Sierra snow too.
5th December 2022 5th Dec 22

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Beautiful window display
December 5th, 2022  
