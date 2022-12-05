Sign up
Photo 2137
Spirit of Expectancy
To prepare our
hearts for Christmas
we must cultivate the
spirit of expectancy.
...Handel H. Brown
A lovely holiday window display in downtown Sacramento.
We welcomed rain over the weekend with thunder and lightening. It was wonderful to get Sierra snow too.
5th December 2022
5th Dec 22
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Tags
christmas
,
reflections
,
holiday
,
december
,
window-display
bkb in the city
Beautiful window display
December 5th, 2022
