Photo 2138
Stubborn Autumn Leaves
It's a beautiful fall day.
Gentle wind teases
stubborn autumn leaves.
...Fidelis O. Mkparu
By next weekend, all the leaves should be done falling and flying to the ground. Between the winds and the rain, it has been clearing the trees. I love hearing the rain on the roof.
6th December 2022
6th Dec 22
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
2138
photos
197
followers
96
following
Tags
cat
,
autumn
,
limb
,
katniss
,
pear-tree
,
afternoon-light
,
colorful-leaves
