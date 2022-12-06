Previous
Next
Stubborn Autumn Leaves by gardenfolk
Photo 2138

Stubborn Autumn Leaves

It's a beautiful fall day.
Gentle wind teases
stubborn autumn leaves.
...Fidelis O. Mkparu

By next weekend, all the leaves should be done falling and flying to the ground. Between the winds and the rain, it has been clearing the trees. I love hearing the rain on the roof.
6th December 2022 6th Dec 22

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
585% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise