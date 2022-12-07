Previous
It's All Fun and Games by gardenfolk
Photo 2139

It's All Fun and Games

It's all fun and games
'til Santa checks
the naughty list.
...Anonymous

Looks like the festivities have begun...it must be December.

Don't just live through days...have fun and make them count. Enjoy.
7th December 2022

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
Great thoughts - lets laugh and be happy!
December 7th, 2022  
