Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2140
Starry Starry Night
Starry starry night
Paint your palette blue and gray
Look out on a summer's day
With eyes that know the darkness in my soul
...Vincent by Don Mclean
This was another scene from the Van Gogh Immersive Experience. I highly recommend it. Nice on Black.
My favorite version of the song is the live version below as well as some other interesting information:
https://www.songfacts.com/lyrics/don-mclean/vincent
Vincent song by Don McLean
https://youtu.be/oxHnRfhDmrk
Vincent song LIVE version by Don McLean
https://youtu.be/JPVzGNrVh3g
https://www.vangoghmuseum.nl/en/art-and-stories/vincent-van-gogh-faq/why-did-don-mclean-write-a-song-about-vincent
https://www.vangoghgallery.com/starrynightlyrics.html
8th December 2022
8th Dec 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
2141
photos
197
followers
96
following
586% complete
View this month »
2134
2135
2136
2137
2138
2139
2140
2141
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
experience
,
van-gogh
,
half&half
,
immersive
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close