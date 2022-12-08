Previous
Starry Starry Night by gardenfolk
Photo 2140

Starry Starry Night

Starry starry night
Paint your palette blue and gray
Look out on a summer's day
With eyes that know the darkness in my soul
...Vincent by Don Mclean


This was another scene from the Van Gogh Immersive Experience. I highly recommend it. Nice on Black.

My favorite version of the song is the live version below as well as some other interesting information:

https://www.songfacts.com/lyrics/don-mclean/vincent

Vincent song by Don McLean
https://youtu.be/oxHnRfhDmrk

Vincent song LIVE version by Don McLean
https://youtu.be/JPVzGNrVh3g

https://www.vangoghmuseum.nl/en/art-and-stories/vincent-van-gogh-faq/why-did-don-mclean-write-a-song-about-vincent

https://www.vangoghgallery.com/starrynightlyrics.html




