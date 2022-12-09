Sign up
Photo 2141
To Be a Cloud
How sweet
to be a cloud
floating in blue.
It makes him
very proud to
be a little cloud.
...A.A. Milne
I liked all the colors in this one with the cotton ball clouds, red maple tree, yellow oak and the top of the birch trees in our neighbor's yards.
9th December 2022
9th Dec 22
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
2134
2135
2136
2137
2138
2139
2140
2141
Tags
clouds
,
blue-sky
,
birch
,
red-maple
,
yellow-oak
Maggiemae
ace
That little poem came from Pooh Bear by AA Milne. What a gorgeous tree - nicely set naturally.. fav
December 8th, 2022
CC Folk
ace
@maggiemae
Thank you, MaggieMae!
December 8th, 2022
