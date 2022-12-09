Previous
To Be a Cloud by gardenfolk
Photo 2141

To Be a Cloud

How sweet
to be a cloud
floating in blue.
It makes him
very proud to
be a little cloud.
...A.A. Milne

I liked all the colors in this one with the cotton ball clouds, red maple tree, yellow oak and the top of the birch trees in our neighbor's yards.
9th December 2022 9th Dec 22

@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me.
Maggiemae ace
That little poem came from Pooh Bear by AA Milne. What a gorgeous tree - nicely set naturally.. fav
December 8th, 2022  
CC Folk ace
@maggiemae Thank you, MaggieMae!
December 8th, 2022  
