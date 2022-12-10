Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2142
I Hate Waiting
I hate waiting.
But if it's
waiting for you,
I'll wait.
...Author Unknown
Katniss was waiting at the back door.
10th December 2022
10th Dec 22
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Tags
eyes
,
cat
,
kitty
,
bricks
,
whiskers
,
fur
,
katniss
,
back-door
Maggiemae
ace
She has that patient cat look - so well known if you have ever loved cats!
December 10th, 2022
