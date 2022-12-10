Previous
I Hate Waiting by gardenfolk
I Hate Waiting

I hate waiting.
But if it's
waiting for you,
I'll wait.
...Author Unknown

Katniss was waiting at the back door.
10th December 2022 10th Dec 22

Maggiemae ace
She has that patient cat look - so well known if you have ever loved cats!
December 10th, 2022  
