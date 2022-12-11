Previous
Holiday Lights by gardenfolk
Photo 2143

Holiday Lights

Holidays lights
should be festive
while at the same time
not encouraging
aircraft to land.
...Charles Lake

East Sacramento's Fab 40's is a fun place to look at Christmas lights. Nice on Black.

https://www.visitcalifornia.com/experience/fabulous-forties/

https://filmsac.com/the-fab-forties/

https://www.tophandranch.com/fab-40s-christmas.html

CC Folk

gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me.
